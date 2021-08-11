Cancel
FDA Approval Decision Pending on Cabozantinib as a New Treatment Option for RR-DTC

By Nichole Tucker
targetedonc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgression-free survival was significantly prolonged with cabozantinib as treatment of patients with radioiodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer in the phase 3 COSMIC-311 clinical trial, showing potential as a new treatment option and leading to the filing of a application for FDA approval. Progression-free survival (PFS) was significantly prolonged with cabozantinib (Cabometyx)...

