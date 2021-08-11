FDA Approval Decision Pending on Cabozantinib as a New Treatment Option for RR-DTC

Officials with the FDA have granted priority review to atezolizumab (Tecentriq, Roche) as an adjuvant treatment following surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors express PD-L1≥1%, as determined by an FDA-approved test. According to a press release from Roche, the FDA is reviewing the company’s Biologics License Application under the Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program, which aims to explore a more efficient review process to ensure safe and effective treatments are available to patients as early as possible.