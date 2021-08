AUSTIN — In politics, just as in life, events have a way of driving preferred agendas into the ditch. On social media over the past week or so, a handful of memes with side-by-side photos were popping up left and right with juxtaposed messages. The photos on the left show joyful activities with the message "My plans for fall" emblazoned across the images. On the right are pictures of apocalyptic mayhem with "The delta variant" splattered across them.