Thomas Tuchel has revealed Hakim Ziyech will be out for two weeks with a shoulder injury but crucially the Chelsea star does not require surgery.The Moroccan exited the Uefa Super Cup in a sling after scoring the opener against Villarreal in Belfast.And although the 28-year-old will miss the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Tuchel delivered positive news on his diagnosis.“Hakim will miss the game for sure because of his injury. It will be treated conservatively,” Tuchel said. “The situation is we don’t need surgery, which is very good news for this kind of problem.“We hope it...