Zidane-inspired middle name to piano and chess passion – five interesting facts on Adli
Multiple sources are now reporting that Yacine Adli is on his way to AC Milan from Bordeaux, and the 21-year-old midfielder has certainly had an interesting career already. Bordeaux president Gerard Lopez has confirmed that Milan are well advanced in talks to sign Adli, gave an interview to French broadcaster RMC Sport and stated: “It’s not wrong to say that Milan are well placed. If that happens, it will be done in the coming days.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0