Barcelona have turned down the chance to re-sign Arthur Melo from Juventus as they continue talks to send Miralem Pjanic back to Turin. Sport says Pjanic joined Barcelona as part of a swap deal with midfielder Arthur, conceived as a way for both sides to balance their books in light of FFP regulations. Both players are understood to be open to a move back to their former clubs, but Juve are said to be much more open to the move than Barça.