MLB

Astros' bats rack up the hits in finishing sweep of Rockies

By Danielle Lerner
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Astros were forced to challenge a play at the plate to earn their first insurance run during the sixth inning of a tight game against the Rockies. One inning later, Michael Brantley had to hustle for their second. Brantley was on first base when Carlos Correa struck a ground...

www.houstonchronicle.com

Minnesota State
Colorado State
Dusty Baker
Carlos Correa
Connor Joe
Framber Valdez
Ryan Pressly
Kendall Graveman
Brooks Raley
Michael Brantley
Martín Maldonado
#Astros#Rockies#Bats#Angels#Royals
Colorado Rockies
MLB
