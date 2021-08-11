Jurgen Klopp Suggests New Signings are Unlikely this Season
"You have to make changes from time to time, but then there must be room to do it. We do not want more players [On top of the current ones]." said Klopp. "Let’s go through the squad. Do you want to buy a new fullback? A new gk? We already have good players there. In midfield, we have players with a lot of experience, such as Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain & Keita. Also, exciting boys like Jones & Elliott.www.yardbarker.com
