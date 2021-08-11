Jurgen Klopp Suggests New Signings are Unlikely this Season

The excitement of football fans the world around is at an all time high with just one week to go until the new Premier League season begins. After what feels like the longest wait in recent memory and after an explosive European Championships, the regular season returns. Moves are being made all across the board from Jack Grealish to Manchester City, Jadon Sancho to Manchester United and what looks very likely to be Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea. Oh, and there is also the small matter of Lionel Messi to PSG.