Jurgen Klopp Suggests New Signings are Unlikely this Season

By Charlie Webb
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"You have to make changes from time to time, but then there must be room to do it. We do not want more players [On top of the current ones]." said Klopp. "Let’s go through the squad. Do you want to buy a new fullback? A new gk? We already have good players there. In midfield, we have players with a lot of experience, such as Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain & Keita. Also, exciting boys like Jones & Elliott.

