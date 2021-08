Some 33,000 policyholders in Florida are being forced to find coverage elsewhere, since their insurer Gulfstream Property & Casualty has gone into liquidation. The Sarasota, FL-based Gulfstream went into liquidation on July 28. It came just a month after the state Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) placed Gulfstream under its administrative supervision on June 25; the regulator determined that the insurer was financially unable to pay for policyholders’ claims.