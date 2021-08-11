Florida still No. 1 in cases, hospitalizations

Welcome to today's edition of the Florida Coronavirus Watch Newsletter. Let's get you up to speed with the latest news of the day from the USA TODAY Network — Florida. The state vs mask mandates: “I think parents should be the ones to make the decision,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday about the state's executive order banning mask mandates in public schools. But the state may need to defend this stance, as a Leon County circuit judge has scheduled a hearing Friday in a lawsuit filed by parents challenging that order.