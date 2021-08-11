Judge: Amtrak didn't discriminate against Black man kicked off train in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Amtrak that alleged staff kicked a man off a train he boarded in Detroit Lakes, Minn., because he was Black. Minnesota U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz ruled in late June that Xavier Eidson had no claim against Amtrak. As a result, Amtrak has asked it be awarded $4,366 for defending against the lawsuit filed in February 2020.www.inforum.com
