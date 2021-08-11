Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

No need for fully-jabbed Covid contacts to isolate from Monday, confirms Javid

By Andrew Sparrow Political correspondent
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLSdh_0bOtMmmJ00
Boris Johnson has been under pressure to bring forward the end to self isolation for the double-jabbed, because of disruption caused by the “pingdemic”. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

Fully vaccinated people in England will no longer be legally required to self-isolate upon contact with a positive Covid case from Monday, and will instead be advised to take a PCR test – in a marked shift from rules that have led to more than 14m instructions to stay at home .

Ministers have confirmed that the legal requirement to isolate will be replaced with non-binding advice to take a test for the double-jabbed, as well as those 18 and under. And those who do come into contact with the infected will not be told to isolate while waiting for their results. For people who do test positive, isolation will continue.

default

The health secretary, Sajid Javid , said on Wednesday night that the government was able to go ahead with the decision to exempt the fully vaccinated from isolation rules on Monday 16 August, as planned, because “getting two doses of a vaccine has tipped the odds in our favour and allowed us to safely reclaim our lost freedoms”.

Although Boris Johnson was under pressure from business to bring forward the 16 August date, because of disruption caused by the “pingdemic” , he said last month that timetable was “nailed on” and there was no likelihood of it being moved.

But when the details were announced on Wednesday night, they were less restrictive than they might have been. The fully vaccinated and over-18s will only be advised to get a PCR test if they are a close contact of a positive case, not required to, and they will not be expected to isolate while they await the results of the test.

And, for young people, in practice the cut-off point will be 18 years and six months, because people turning 18 will be exempt from isolation for another six months to allow them time to get fully vaccinated.

The new regime should also end the mass disruption of schooling when pupils return to class next month because it will allow the “bubbles” system – that contributed to almost a quarter of pupils being out of school for Covid-related reasons by the end of the summer term – to be abandoned.

According to the official data, there have been more than 9m calls to people since the pandemic began from the English test-and-trace service telling them that they must isolate. Until now, this has been a legal requirement.

There have also been more than 5m alerts sent by the Covid app in England telling people they should isolate for the same reason, although these “pings” have not been legally binding for the recipients.

People who can prove they cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons will also be exempt from isolation rules. And anyone who was told before 16 August to go into isolation, with their isolation period due to end after 16 August, will instead be able to leave isolation from Monday.

Because people who have been fully vaccinated can still get infected , if they have been in contact with someone testing positive, they will be advised to take precautions like wearing masks in enclosed spaces, and limiting contact with others, especially clinically extremely vulnerable people.

Health and social care workers who are close contacts of a positive case will be allowed to return to work after a negative PCR test, but they will have to take daily lateral flow tests as a precaution.

The government is continuing to set up workplace testing centres so that workers doing critical jobs who are not fully vaccinated can use daily testing as an alternative to isolation.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr Test#Uk#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
KidsThe Guardian

UK regulator approves Moderna Covid vaccine for older children

Britain’s health regulator has approved Moderna’s Covid vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 17 years. Dr June Raine, the chief executive of the MHRA, said: “I am pleased to confirm that that the Covid-19 vaccine made by Moderna has now been authorised in 12-17 year olds. The vaccine is safe and effective in this age group.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Almost 124,000 patients waiting more than three months for NHS tests in England

NHS patients are waiting more than three months for tests including MRIs, colonoscopies and heart scans, with overall waiting lists doubling in some parts of England. The number of people waiting more than three months for tests was 22 times that in 2019 as the health system continues to tackle the Covid pandemic backlog. Almost 124,000 people were kept waiting more than three months in 2021, compared with 5,675 in 2019. It is a slight fall from the May 2021 figure, which stood at just over 127,000.
WorldThe Guardian

Covid outbreaks threaten 34 aged care facilities across NSW

Thirty-four aged care facilities in New South Wales are currently in the grips of a Covid-19 outbreak or are under close surveillance due to recent cases, new data shows. The resurgence of the virus across the eastern states has again put dozens of aged care facilities at risk and highlighted low vaccination rates among aged care workers, who the government once promised would receive the jab by Easter.
SoccerWashington Post

Something strange is happening in Britain. Covid cases are plummeting instead of soaring.

LONDON — This is a puzzler. Coronavirus cases are plummeting in Britain. They were supposed to soar. Scientists aren't sure why they haven't. The daily number of new infections recorded in the country fell for seven days in a row before a slight uptick Wednesday, when the country reported 27,734 cases. That’s still almost half of where the caseload was a week ago.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘Selfish’ people who refuse vaccine will be barred from events, says Michael Gove

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has branded those who refuse a Covid vaccine “selfish” and insisted that they face being barred from mass events.Boris Johnson’s government is mulling the use of vaccine passports for big events such as football matches – having already announced they will be required for nightclubs and other crowded spaces in England from the end of September.Mr Gove risked the wrath of Tory MPs firmly opposed to mandatory use of vaccine passports by warning those who refuse to be jabbed that they may not be able to access mass events.“Ultimately, if you can be vaccinated and...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Vice

I'm Deleting the NHS COVID App to Avoid Getting 'Pinged'

When the NHS COVID-19 app was launched in September 2020, few could have predicted that it would be responsible for what is now being called the “pingdemic”. In July this year, more than 600,000 people have been notified or ‘pinged’ by the app and told to self-isolate. Supermarkets are warning...
WorldBBC

Fully jabbed arrivals to get test packs from 6 August

Travellers to Guernsey who are coronavirus vaccinated will receive lateral flow testing packs from Friday, the government has announced. Officials said it would apply to anyone fully vaccinated within the Common Travel Area - the bailiwick, Jersey, the Isle of Man, the UK or the Republic of Ireland - and whose 14-day travel history only involved that area.
WorldHEXUS.net

UK gov gets NHS Covid-19 app tweaked to scale back 'Pingdemic'

The UK government has implemented a change in how the NHS Covid-19 app works. In a press release on Monday, the government said that the update will mean fewer contacts will have to isolate. Importantly, it insists that the update "does not impact the sensitivity of the app, or change the risk threshold, and will result in the same number of high-risk contacts being advised to self-isolate". The change in the app's 'logic' comes as disruption caused to individuals and businesses - due to 'pinged' folk staying at home and isolating - has been judged to be too high, and given rise to a phenomenon widely referred to as the 'Pingdemic'.
Public Healthdallassun.com

UK reports another 24,470 coronavirus cases

Discounted meals and cheaper cab rides will be offered to customers who get a COVID-19 jab, as part of a British government-led attempt to further boost the uptake of vaccines, Sky News reported on Sunday. More than 88 percent of adults in Britain have received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Three-quarters of UK adults fully jabbed and relief at record A-level results

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. The number of UK adults who have had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine has passed 75% of the population, just over eight months after the rollout began. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed it as a "huge national achievement", but Oxford Vaccine scientist Prof Sir Andrew Pollard warned that reaching herd immunity with the highly contagious Delta variant is "not a possibility". He also criticised UK plans to give the most vulnerable groups a third jab as a booster, saying with so much of the world unvaccinated, doses needed to go "where they can have the greatest impact".
PharmaceuticalsThe Independent

What are vaccine booster jabs and do we need them for Covid-19?

Covid booster jabs have been cropping up in news more and more. But what exactly is a booster jab, and why might we need them?. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has just confirmed plans are under way to offer Covid boosters in the UK. Although nothing seems concrete just yet, it’s indicated boosters could be rolled out along with the annual flu jab drive, prioritising over-50s and those who received their initial Covid vaccines earliest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy