Austin Pride scheduled for this weekend postponed

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) On Wednesday, it was announced the Austin Pride Parade and street party scheduled for this weekend has been postponed.

“The choice was made for us, and for the safety of our city and community, to put a pause on in-person gatherings. We were more excited than you know to celebrate with you all. The reality of being in the thick of this pandemic again is truly heartbreaking,” Austin Pride said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Austin Pride Parade was expected to continue with the in-person event. But the surge in COVID-19 cases in Austin has become too high of a risk for events and businesses, as the Austin-Travis County area is at Stage 5 risk.

Austin Pride said they will have other opportunities to celebrate. They are encouraging people to mask up and get vaccinated.