Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Austin Pride scheduled for this weekend postponed

Posted by 
Austin Star-News
Austin Star-News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xZpNl_0bOtMUq700
New Yorkers Celebrate Gay Pride With Annual Parade(Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) On Wednesday, it was announced the Austin Pride Parade and street party scheduled for this weekend has been postponed.

“The choice was made for us, and for the safety of our city and community, to put a pause on in-person gatherings. We were more excited than you know to celebrate with you all. The reality of being in the thick of this pandemic again is truly heartbreaking,” Austin Pride said in a statement.  

On Tuesday, the Austin Pride Parade was expected to continue with the in-person event. But the surge in COVID-19 cases in Austin has become too high of a risk for events and businesses, as the Austin-Travis County area is at Stage 5 risk.

Austin Pride said they will have other opportunities to celebrate. They are encouraging people to mask up and get vaccinated.

Comments / 2

Austin Star-News

Austin Star-News

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
457
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Austin area, including politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Pride#New Yorkers#The Austin Pride Parade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Austin Star-News

Another Texas Lottery winner in Dripping Springs

(William Thomas Cain/Getty Images) (AUSTIN, Texas) A resident of Dripping Springs is now $1 million dollars richer after winning the lottery. The resident who has chosen to remain anonymous had gone to the Circle K located at 4600 W. William Cannon Drive in Austin, where they bought the Mega Millions ticket, according to KVUE.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

Austin area now has 1 ICU bed for 11 counties

(AUSTIN, Texas) On Sunday, the Austin area hit a new Intensive Care Unit bed availability low, KVUE reports. As of Sunday, there was one ICU bed available for the Trauma Service Area O that serves about 2.3 million people in the surrounding area, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

Most of the city of Austin's budget going to public safety

(Philippe Lopez/Getty Images) (AUSTIN, Texas) The Austin City Council has adopted the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget, Fox 7 Austin reported. Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk Cronk also says the $4.5 billion budget "covers the increase in our base expenses, delivers our programs and services, and many of the critical reforms that our citizens want and that council has prioritized, with minimal year-over-year impact on the typical Austin ratepayer."
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

UT-Austin to require negative COVID-19 tests for students returning to dorms

(AUSTIN, Texas) On Monday, the University of Texas at Austin released guidelines for the fall 2021 semester for students and faculty on campus, according to KXAN. A letter sent to faculty and staff says “the emergence of the delta variant is affecting many aspects of our lives at home and at work. I can assure you that we are following the evolution of COVID-19 very closely and our plans for the fall will respond accordingly.”

Comments / 2

Community Policy