Codfish Hollow is canceling their upcoming Susto concert, originally slated for Aug. 21. The venue released the following on its social media today:. Due to the growing complications of the Covid-19 Delta variant, we are postponing the upcoming Susto concert. When it’s safe for us all, we will reschedule. We will let you know when we have a new date. Thanks so much for understanding. Please be safe and look out for your neighbors.