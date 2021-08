Wests Tigers utility Moses Mbye has revealed the driving factors behind his move to the St George Illawarra Dragons, after he was granted an early release by the Wests Tigers. The 28-year-old had been in talks with the Red V for months despite being contracted to the Tigers for next year, but on Tuesday both parties came to the decision to allow him to leave early and sign a two-year deal with thee Wollongong-based outfit.