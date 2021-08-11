Cancel
Moline, IL

Huge Water Spout? Zip Line? New Downtown Moline Report Proposes Several Big Ideas

By Jonathan Turner
 6 days ago
In some hazy, halcyon future when the old I-74 bridge is gone, Moline’s riverfront will have lots of opportunity for growth and redevelopment. A final advisory report done for Renew Moline by the Urban Land Institute (ULI) recommends many big ideas – a new Mill Town neighborhood, Moline history museum and welcome center, much more housing, an arts district, riverfront restaurant, zip line, and a signature water spout shooting up more than 200 feet over the Mississippi River.

www.quadcities.com

Moline, IL
