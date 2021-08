Modiphius Entertainment has released new content for the tabletop RPG Star Trek Adventures with the Shackleton Expanse. Those who are already playing the game will know that getting expansions are a godsend when ti comes to content, and this one is no different as it will add a ton of content related to the Beta Quadrant, which is where the Klingons and the Romulans primarily call home in the galaxy. What's more, they are releasing a special Collector's Edition of the game looking like the classic Star Trek Tricorder as its themed packaging, along with new dice, two new guide books, and the new campaign setting book. We have the complete details of the release below.