Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Members Of Transgender Community Call For End To Violence After Recent Hate Crimes In NYC

By Hazel Sanchez
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C0mvn_0bOtL54E00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There have been a disturbing number of hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community in New York City.

Fifty have been reported so far this year when there were only 12 during the same period last year.

Wednesday, several victims from the transgender community in Queens and Brooklyn came together to call for an end to the violence.

Twenty-six-year-old Jennifer, a transgender woman, says going out in public has become almost paralyzing.

“Now more than ever I have trauma. I don’t feel secure. There’s so many people on the street that I don’t know what they’re going to do,” she told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez in Spanish.

She has a broken arm, stitches and abrasions on her leg after she says a man assaulted her over the weekend.

“I don’t want any other trans woman to go through what I went through,” she said.

The attack happened in Woodside, Queens, around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Jennifer says she and her friends were waiting for a taxi at the intersection of 70th Street and 41st Avenue when she says a man armed with broken glass and rocks went after them. They tried to run away, but Jennifer tripped and fell to the ground.

“He was throwing the rocks at my head, and I tried to cover myself as much as possible, and that’s how my arm is now fractured,” she said.

Jennifer and several trans women from Brooklyn and Queens came together to share their painful stories of being victimized because of their sexuality.

They’re frightened by the spike in hate crimes, like one in April where a suspect yelled anti-gay slurs at a man and punched him in the face.

READ MORE: Police: Suspect Made Anti-Gay Statements In Unprovoked Attack Caught On Video At Midtown CVS

The group wants the city to do more to protect the LGBTQ+ community, including educating local businesses on how to provide a safe haven for people being harassed.

“Our dream is that if someone feels like they’re being harassed, that they can go into a store, that the store can close the doors and that way we can prevent and deescalate any potential violence,” said Mateo Guerrero, with Make the Run New York. “If someone needs to talk to a social worker right away, that they can call and they can show up in that moment and walk them home.”

Jennifer says she just wants peace of mind, justice and for all voices to be respected and heard.

Police say they’re still looking for the man accused of attacking Jennifer.

Comments / 21

CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Society
County
Queens, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Woodside, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Women#Hate Crime#Transgender Woman#Lgbtq Community#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

16 People Shot In Less Than 2 Hours Across NYC, Including 8 At Large Gathering In Bed-Stuy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least 16 people were shot in under two hours in New York City early Monday morning. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, eight people were shot during a large outdoor gathering at a playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. They were part of a group recording a music video, Duddridge reported. Everyone is expected to survive, but residents says the city must get gun violence under control. Police released surveillance video of the suspected gunmen late Monday night. WANTED for AN Assault 927 Dekalb Avenue. #Brooklyn @NYPD81pct on 8/16/20@ 12:26AM two unidentified males exited a 4-door sedan, fired multiple rounds, returned to the sedan...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

16 People Shot In Under 2 Hours In Violent Night In NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least 16 people were shot in under two hours in New York City early Monday morning. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, eight people were shot during a large outdoor gathering at a playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. They were part of a group recording a music video, Duddridge reported. Everyone is expected to survive, but residents says the city must get gun violence under control. First responders were called to a chaotic multi-person shooting at the Eleanor Roosevelt houses on DeKalb Avenue just after midnight. A panicked crowd scattered in every direction after bullets flew into a group of more than...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYPD Det. Shantay Neal-Baker Dies From COVID-19

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has lost another member of its family due to COVID-19. Det. Shantay Neal-Baker died Saturday morning after serving New York City for 20 years. In an internal memo to the department obtained by CBS2, Commissioner Dermot Shea said Neal-Baker started as a communications technician, then later became an officer in the 73rd and 90th precincts. We’re saddened to announce that today we lost another member of our NYPD family: Detective Shantay Neal-Baker, who faithfully served the people of NYC for 20 years, has lost her battle with #COVID19. Our hearts go out to her friends & family — and we vow to #NeverForget Shantay. pic.twitter.com/CArlfLe3cy — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) August 14, 2021 She was most recently working in the risk mitigation division. Shea says her dedication will never be forgotten.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Exclusive: Picture On Social Media Starts Chain Of Events Leading To Rescue Of Teenage Girl From Staten Island Missing 4 Months

BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — After four months, a missing Staten Island teenager has been found in New Jersey. Tracking her down was the result of a team effort that began with a picture posted on social media, CBS2’s Cory James reportedly exclusively on Tuesday night. “It was in the morning, I’m working. I see an email. It says ‘help’ in the line. I soon realize it was real,” New Jersey attorney Jim Lynch said. That email was from an NYPD detective who was hoping to find, “The location of one of our billboards that was in a picture that had been posted by...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CNN

Video: Cops Save Choking Baby In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three members of the NYPD came to the rescue of a baby who started choking on a Brooklyn street. It happened as 5-month-old Zayn Echevarria was out with parents on Willoughby and Duffield Streets. Suddenly, Zayn started choking. Fortunately, a detective and two officers were nearby...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New E-Scooter Sharing Pilot Program Launched In East Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s official. Electric scooters are hitting the road in the Bronx. A new pilot program launched in part of the borough on Tuesday. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis has more on how the scooter sharing program works. FLASHBACK: In Wake Of Reporter Nina Kapur’s Death, CBS2 Takes Closer Look At Prevalence And Safety Of Scooters In NYC A new mode of transportation is rolling out, with 3,000 e-scooters up for grabs. “I think it’s a great addition to this area. It’s something I’ve never done,” one Pelham Parkway resident said. Until now. The resident is taking part in the program, which is being...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

2 Firefighters Hurt Battling Overnight Blaze In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two firefighters were injured battling a late night blaze in Brooklyn. The FDNY responded around 11 p.m. to a building on Ebony Court in Gerritsen Beach. Officials said the flames started on the second floor and quickly grew. It took more than 100 firefighters about two hours to get it under control. The two firefighters hurt during the blaze were said to have minor injuries.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

8 People Shot On Playground In Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD responded to multiple shootings overnight, including one in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Police say eight people were shot — four men, and four women. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at a playground on Dekalb Avenue near Marcus Garvey Boulevard. All eight victims were listed in stable condition at area hospitals. The NYPD also responded to a shooting in Cypress Hills and two in Queens — one in Ozone Park, the other in Laurelton.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter Meets With U.S. Secretary Of Education Miguel Cardona In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made a special visit to the Bronx on Tuesday. He shadowed Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter to see how New York City schools are preparing to return to the classroom and, for some, the playing field, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported. The Truman High School football team knows the drill, and you won’t hear any complaints about doing reps. The players want to play. “I’ve actually been waiting to finally play football for real,” junior Sulayman Sita-Aonkano said. “I’m actually pretty excited. It has been a year since I’ve been at any type of high school...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Spotted Lanternflies Invading NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new pest in New York City. They’re called spotted lanternflies, and are very harmful to your plants. So what should you do if you see the invasive species? As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, they are hard to handle pests, and they’ve moved to Manhattan. Spotted lanternflies are bugging waiter Alejandro Rivera. “There have been like more and more of them,” Rivera said. “Usually they fly on your backs and You feel them walking over there and it’s disgusting.” “It kind of looks like a moth closed, but you can see the red,” said Woodside resident Maureen Knightly. They are not harmful to...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New York City Homecoming Week Kicks Off With Outdoor Concert In Orchard Beach

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Homecoming Week kicked off Monday with the first of five outdoor concerts, in Orchard Beach, the Bronx. The lineup of hip-hop legends included KRS-One, Slick Rick, Remy Ma, Busy Bee, CL Smooth, DJ Hollywood, DJ Jazzy Joyce, DJ Kevie Kev, Fantastic Five, Furious 5 featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio, Grand Wizard Theodore, Joeski Love, Kid Capri, Nice & Smooth, PopMaster Fabel, Soul Sonic Force, T La Rock, Ultra Magnetic MC’s. More concerts are scheduled Tuesday at Midland Beach on Staten Island, Thursday at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn, and Friday at Forest Hills...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

MTA Removes Motorman Accused Of Allowing His Girlfriend To Operate D Train In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority are investigating a D-train operator who is accused of letting his girlfriend drive the train through multiple stations in Brooklyn on Friday. Sources told CBS2 that Terrell Harris’ girlfriend posted photos on Instagram showing herself behind the controls, leading MTA workers to contact authorities. The MTA said the operator has been removed from service and will no longer be allowed to control a train.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Bronx Pharmacist Making Serious Inroads Alleviating Residents’ COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A pharmacy owner in the Bronx is doing everything he can to help keep his community safe from COVID-19. He has given out thousands of shots, and is educating neighbors who are afraid to get vaccinated, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Monday. It feels like Roger Paganelli knows almost everyone in Belmont. He’s the owner of Mt. Carmel Pharmacy, where he and his staff have been fighting vaccine hesitancy one interaction at a time. “Some of the family members of our employees did pass away from COVID, and I think it put a sense of, ‘Hey, we got to do something...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Law Enforcement Starting To Make Progress In Search For Sellers Of Fake Vaccination Cards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues in New York City must now check for proof of vaccination. And with the rise of fake vaccination cards, there are some concerns about who is being let in, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Tuesday. At Vanguard Wine Bar on the Upper West Side, everyone showed their proof of vaccine to get in. “This is the first time I’ve actually had to use it,” one person said. “I haven’t been going out too much, so, yeah, this is the first one,” another person said. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul Meets With New York City School Parents, Mayor, And Public Advocate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Governor-in-waiting Kathy Hochul arrived in the Big Apple on Tuesday, one week before she’ll formally take the oath of office, to begin getting her arms around the enormous problems facing the city. CBS2 cameras were the only ones there when she entered the building for a series of key meetings. Hochul’s schedule tells a lot about the issues she’s concerned about, the people she needs to work with. There was a sit-down with Mayor Bill de Blasio, an intriguing meeting with Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, but first a meeting with parents and educators to discuss how to get...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Candlelight Vigil In Honor Of COVID-19 Victims Held In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A candlelight vigil to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 was held in Brooklyn on Saturday. About two dozen people gathered in Park Slope to mourn the lives lost and to show support to those who have lost a family member during the pandemic. Attendees lit candles and listened to a violinist perform before listening to some heartfelt speeches. “So many people were taken so abruptly because we had no way of controlling it, so I think it’s just important to remember them as individual lives and as the people that they were,” said organizer Andra Tomsa, with the nonprofit Spare. Organizers say the only way to end this pandemic is for everyone to get vaccinated.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Restaurant, Bar And Gym Owners Begin Checking Proof Of Vaccination For Entry In NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A vaccine mandate took effect Tuesday at indoor restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues in New York City. It’s the most aggressive step the city has taken yet to slow the spread of COVID and the Delta variant. The rule applies to both customers and employees, who can show proof using a paper vaccine card or various apps, like NYC COVID Safe. “I’ll just carry a card,” said one patron at the Olympic Flame Diner on the West Side. “Just for the safety of everyone, I think it’s a good thing.” The head chef at House of Brews on Restaurant Row...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Police: Woman Punched In Face By Man Who Made Anti-Asian Statements In Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say made anti-Asian statements and punched a woman in the face in Manhattan. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at West 54th Street and Broadway in Midtown. Police said the suspect got into an argument with the 63-year-old victim before the attack. The woman was shoved to the ground and suffered back pain. The suspect took off on a bike. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

Gov. Cuomo Files Retirement Papers Ahead Of Resignation, Pardons 10 People

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is not just resigning, he’s also retiring. The 63-year-old files his retirement papers Tuesday with the state of New York, effective Sept. 1. Despite facing sexual harassment allegations, Cuomo is eligible to receive a pension after nearly 15 years of service — 11 as governor and four as attorney general. The Empire Center watchdog group estimates his pension will be about $50,000 a year. The governor also granted clemency to 10 people, just a week before leaving office. They had been convicted of crimes ranging from second-degree murder, to robbery and drug possession. Cuomo commuted five sentences and fully pardoned five others. He said all 10 people had demonstrated substantial evidence of rehabilitation and a commitment to their communities.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New York City-Based Advocacy Group Working To Support Women And Girls In Afghanistan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With American support, women and girls in Afghanistan have made tremendous strides in the last two decades. But with U.S. troops leaving the country, there is growing concern women will again be suppressed and not allowed to work or go to school, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday. Paintings promoting girl power line the halls of the Women for Afghan Women community center in Fresh Meadows, Queens. READ MORE: How To Help: Growing Concerns About Women And Girls Under Taliban Rule In Afghanistan The advocacy organization also has a presence in 14 provinces in Afghanistan, providing things like emergency shelter, counseling and...

Comments / 21

Community Policy