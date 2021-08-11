What does full FDA approval of a vaccine do if it's already authorized for emergency use?

Study after study has found that currently available vaccines offer plenty of protection against COVID-19. Even in the case of the Delta variant, the shots have been found to be highly effective at preventing severe outcomes or death in the vast majority of cases. But for months, scientists and health experts have been questioning when officials would approve the use of booster shots for those who may need them. Now, sources say the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is set to make a major announcement that will allow some immunocompromised people to get a third dose of vaccine, NBC News first reported.