Phoebe Bridgers Shares ‘Baroque’ Cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters”
Indie-rock artist Phoebe Bridgers dropped her cover version of the iconic metal song, “Nothing Else Matters.” The song was originally performed by metal giants Metallica, and is featured on their groundbreaking self-titled album, aka The Black Album. In honor of the 30th anniversary of the album the band announced their massive charity tribute album, The Metallica Blacklist. The record is coming out on September.music.mxdwn.com
