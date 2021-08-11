Phoebe Bridgers Shares ‘Baroque’ Cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters”

Brazilian metal legends Sepultura have released a new live album titled, SepulQuarta. Along with the release of the album, they have shared a new, at-home performance video for their song, “Slave New World,” in celebration for the release of the album. In the video, the band is joined by guitarist and vocalist Matt Heafy from Trivium. The album’s individually marbled limited edition vinyl has already sold out, however the black vinyl or jewel case CD are still available. SepulQuarta is also available to stream or download here: http://nblast.de/Sepultura-SepulQuarta.