‘Total mystery.’ Dad missing for a week vanished doing errands, California family says

By Summer Lin
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California husband and campground owner has been missing for over a week after disappearing while running errands, his family said. John Stivers, 52, was reported missing Aug. 2 and was last seen heading from his home in Copperopolis to Sonora, according to a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office news release. Stivers’ car was found on Campo Seco Road but he wasn’t inside, officials said.

www.kansascity.com

