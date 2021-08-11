Flood Advisory issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Door THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR DOOR COUNTY At 430 PM CDT, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms has created some areas of flooding. While most of the rain has ended, urban and small stream flooding could continue due to runoff. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sturgeon Bay, Jacksonport, Ephraim, Egg Harbor, Newport State Park, Whitefish Bay, Brussels, Baileys Harbor, Sister Bay, Forestville, Clay Banks, Peninsula Center, Whitefish Dunes State Park, Carlsville, Valmy, Institute, Fish Creek, Peninsula State Park, Potawatomi State Park and Vignes. Only minor additional rainfall is expected.