Flood Advisory issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 11:27:00 Expires: 2021-08-11 13:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Niihau in Kauai FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF KAUAI IN KAUAI COUNTY At 1127 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over Windward Kauai. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour upslope of Wailua, but rainfall intensity has begun to decrease during the last 30 minutes. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Wailua Homesteads, Wailua, North Fork Wailua Trails, Anahola, Wailua River State Park, Hanamaulu, Puhi and Kealia. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 130 PM HST if flooding persists.