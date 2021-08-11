Severe Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Delaware; Franklin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHEASTERN DELAWARE COUNTIES At 528 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Easton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Columbus, Dublin, Westerville, Reynoldsburg, Upper Arlington, Gahanna, Hilliard, Worthington, Bexley, Pataskala, Powell, Minerva Park, Ohio State University, Polaris, Easton, Whitehall, New Albany, Grandview Heights, Shawnee Hills and Valleyview. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 95 and 111. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 105 and 124. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH