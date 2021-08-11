Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Licking by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Licking The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Licking County in central Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 530 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Westerville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Newark, Reynoldsburg, Heath, Granville, Pataskala, Johnstown, Buckeye Lake, Hebron, Utica, Hanover, Granville South, Marne, Beechwood Trails, Summit Station, Harbor Hills, Etna, New Albany, Jersey, Kirkersville and Alexandria. This includes I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 115 and 125, and between mile markers 127 and 132. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH