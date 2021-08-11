Cancel
Antrim County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Antrim; Benzie; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Leelanau The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Leelanau County in northern Michigan Northeastern Benzie County in northern Michigan Central Grand Traverse County in northern Michigan Antrim County in northern Michigan Northwestern Kalkaska County in northern Michigan * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 530 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Leland to Cedar to Lake Ann, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Leland, Bingham and Fouch around 535 PM EDT. Suttons Bay, Lake Leelanau and Grawn around 540 PM EDT. Traverse City, Peshawbestown, Mapleton, Omena, Traverse City State Park and Greilickville around 545 PM EDT. Old Mission around 550 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Elk Rapids, Torch Lake, Kewadin, Williamsburg, Clam River, Rapid City, Barker Creek, Alden, Kalkaska, Bellaire, Ellsworth, Central Lake, Mancelona, Antrim and Darragh. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

