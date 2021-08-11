Flood Advisory issued for Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Socorro County in central New Mexico * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 331 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to nearly stationary thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Socorro County