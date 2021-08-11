Severe Weather Statement issued for Addison, Orange, Rutland, Washington, Windsor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:37:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Addison; Orange; Rutland; Washington; Windsor THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL ORANGE...CENTRAL ADDISON...NORTHEASTERN RUTLAND...NORTHWESTERN WINDSOR AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.