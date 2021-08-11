Severe Weather Statement issued for Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ANNE ARUNDEL...SOUTHEASTERN HOWARD...EASTERN MONTGOMERY AND NORTH CENTRAL PRINCE GEORGES COUNTIES At 531 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Columbia to Laurel, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Considerable damage to trees and large branches is expected. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Columbia, Severn, Elkridge, Odenton, Laurel, Fort Meade, Savage-guilford, Scaggsville, Ilchester, Burtonsville, Jessup, Savage, Fulton, Simpsonville and Georgetown. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH