Severe Weather Statement issued for Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenwood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GREENWOOD COUNTY At 530 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Greenwood, or near Ninety Six Historic Site, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Ninety Six, Lake Greenwood State Park, Greenwood State Park, Ninety Six Historic Site, Dyson, Epworth and Lake Greenwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH