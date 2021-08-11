Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Harford, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Harford; Howard The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore City in northern Maryland Northeastern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Southeastern Howard County in central Maryland Central Harford County in northern Maryland Southeastern Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 532 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fallston to near Baltimore-Washington Airport, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Severn, Middle River, Elkridge, Aberdeen, Havre De Grace, Riviera Beach, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Baltimore-Washington Airport, Fort Smallwood State Park, Gibson Island, Sillery Bay, Bodkin Point, Millers Island, North Point State Park, Magothy River, Sparrows Point, Dobbins Island, Pinehurst and Back River. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH