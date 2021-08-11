Severe Weather Statement issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL ANDERSON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning are still possible with this thunderstorm.