Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Lordstown Motors, eBay, Sonos and more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:. eBay — Shares of eBay are down 2.4% after the company reported disappointing revenue for the second quarter. EBay posted $2.67 billion in revenue for the quarter, missing a Refinitiv forecast of $3 billion. Gross merchandise volume also fell 7% on a year-over-year basis to $22.1 billion, and its third-quarter outlook fell light on both earnings and revenue.www.cnbc.com
