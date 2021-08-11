Snapshot: People’s Place hosts ‘Happy Cart’
Rebecca Moore of the Institute for Animal Happiness, left, and People’s Place Executive Director Christine Hein, center, serve up a soft vegan taco from the Happy Cart to Sofia Carucci, a volunteer with Institute for Animal Happiness. The cart will be parked outside of People’s Place on St. James Street every Wednesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. serving up plant-based food for free and educating people about the benefits of a vegan diet. People’s Place Community Cafe chef Kim Prottas will be cooking all of the food. For more information about the cart, go to HappyVeganCart.org.www.dailyfreeman.com
