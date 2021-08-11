Cancel
Latinx Drama 'Promised Land' Picked Up to Series at ABC

By Meaghan Darwish TV Insider
 6 days ago

ABC has given a series pick-up to the epic Latinx drama Promised Land from Matt Lopez after ordering a pilot earlier this year. The production from ABC Signature Studios is described as a generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families who are vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. Serving with Lopez as writers are Adam Kolbrenner and Maggie Malina.

