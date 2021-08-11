Pelicans: How Kira Lewis Jr. can turn the bench into a weapon

The New Orleans Pelicans had one of the worst benches in the NBA last season, but an expanded role for Kira Lewis Jr. could change a minus into a weapon. Speed was most often the first word used to describe Kira Lewis Jr. going into the 2020 NBA Draft, with good reason. Lewis has the kind of speed that makes the guys at NOLA Motorsports Park blush. There aren’t many players in the NBA with the end-to-end speed of Kira. Even the highlight package the team put together for Lewis focuses on his speed more than anything.