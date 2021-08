Fortnite Season 7 introduced the IO weapons and some wacky alien weapons to the battle royale. From traditional weapons such as the Rail Gun to more fun additions such as the Grab-Itron, this season has definitely widened the weapon pool. However, the debut of new weapons does not stop there. Also, props have become a more prominent aspect of Fortnite in Season 7. Props allow you to disguise yourself at the cost of a few gold bars and can be acquired from a few NPCs and at prop disguise vending machines. Now, a new Fortnite weapon named the Prop-ifier will allow you to turn into a prop on the go.