Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

As Boston Battles Heat Wave, Residents Find Ways To Stay Cool

By Beth Germano
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42bHsa_0bOtI7j300

BOSTON (CBS) – It didn’t take long to start feeling the heat on day one of an August heat wave. By late morning, there was already a line to get into a Brighton water park for some desperate parents.

“I need to find a place to cool off outside so the kids can get their energy out,” said parent Nicole Partridge.

“We don’t have air conditioning at home so we need to get out and stay cool the best we can,” said parent Nadja Percoto.

Around Boston, people looked for ways to stay cool during the area’s latest heatwave. (WBZ-TV)

The heat has emergency room doctors expecting to see more people in their care over the next few days with heat-related illnesses and symptoms they worry can be ignored.

“If they start to get dizzy, nauseous, confused, have difficulty walking, those are concerns of a more serious illness,” said Dr. Charlotte Goldfine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Saint Francis House outreach worker Verna Johnson is on patrol in Boston making sure the most vulnerable are taken care of in the heat – the homeless. Today she’s giving out water and snacks on the Boston Common. She’s concerned about their exposure and urges them to take a break inside. “They’re not aware of this heat; they’re dehydrated and some are out here all night long,” said Johnson.

The city of Boston is providing cooling spots over the next few days as the heat and humidity build, and it’s not the first time this summer.

“It’s super humid with the rain we’ve had. I guess it’s my least favorite summer of all summers we’ve had so far because of that,” said parent Lindsay Miller at the Brighton water park.

The heat has some people seeking out the shade and some determined to ignore the temperature altogether. “I have long sleeves to block the sun, and I’ll drink a lot of water over the next days,” said a runner on the Esplanade.

To find a swimming pool or splash pad near your community, visit the state’s swimming webpage .

Comments / 0

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Brighton, MA
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatwave#Water Park#Air Conditioning#Extreme Weather#Boston Battles Heat Wave#Women S Hospital#The Boston Common
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric says it has begun shutting off power to about 51,000 customers in 18 Northern California counties to prevent wildfires. The utility announced Tuesday evening that it has begun enacting the shutoffs as a precaution to prevent gusting winds from damaging power lines and sparking blazes in a tinder-dry region that already is struggling with a series of wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy