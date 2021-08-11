Cancel
Dallas County, TX

LIST: North Texas School Districts Requiring Face Masks

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago
(CBSDFW.COM) – As students begin to return to school, there are districts that are implementing face mask requirements as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge due to the delta variant.

Below is a list of school districts with mask mandates. This list will be continually updated.

DALLAS COUNTY (Note: As of Aug. 11, 2021, Dallas County school districts are required to have mask mandates in accordance to an executive order signed by Judge Clay Jenkins)

Dallas ISD

Garland ISD

DeSoto ISD

Lancaster ISD

Cedar Hill ISD

Duncanville ISD

Grand Prairie ISD

Richardson ISD

Mesquite ISD

Irving ISD

Harmony Public Schools In Dallas County

All Schools Within Catholic Diocese Of Dallas

TARRANT COUNTY

Everman ISD

Crowley ISD

Related
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

North Texas Kindergarten Student Exposed To COVID-19 Highlights TEA Guidance On Quarantining

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas mother says her young daughter was exposed to COVID-19 in the classroom just a few days into the school year. She soon found out even if a student has been in close contact with someone who has the virus, they can still go to school under current state guidelines. “Kindergarten was supposed to be fun and exciting for her,” said Sidra, who sent her daughter to Prairie Trail Elementary School in Flower Mound with a mask and requested a desk shield to keep her safe. Sidra says her daughter appeared to be the only one...
Joshua, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

‘Serving Above And Beyond During Pandemic’, Joshua ISD Teachers, Staff Get $1K Bonus + Raise

JOSHUA, Texas (CBSDFW,COM) — Board members in Joshua, Texas have approved a 4% raise for teachers and staff. The district also said employees will receive a $1,000 staff retention bonus. “The staff retention raises are provided by JISD’s allocation of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III Funding and the American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress last March,” officials said in the release. “The raises will go into effect beginning in September; while the bonuses will be distributed in November.” The trustees unanimously approved the district’s 2021-22 compensation plan on Monday, August 16. The board said the move was in response to staff...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Fort Worth ISD School Board Gets Earful On Mask Mandate, Then Meets In Executive Session

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two days into the start of the school year the Fort Worth ISD school board is once again meeting over masks requirements. The board called a special meeting on Tuesday, August 17, to address last week’s legal action that reversed the district’s mask mandate. Dozens of parents showed with signs and plenty to say. Fort Worth ISD school board meeting (Erin Jones – CBS 11) More than 60 were ready to share their thoughts on mandatory mask wearing in schools. “Every day I go to the hospital, the ER is filled with patients and we’re making room adjusting, but resources in...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Texas Requests 5 Mortuary Trailers From FEMA In Case Needed To Store Bodies Of COVID-19 Victims

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As Texas sees its COVID-19 case and hospitalizations numbers rise during the latest surge, the Texas Department of State Health Services submitted a request to FEMA for five mortuary trailers following a review of state data on fatalities, according to spokesman Douglas Loveday. The request was submitted August 4 as “a normal part of preparedness to have these available to support local jurisdictions in case they need them,” he said. The trailers will be staged centrally in San Antonio in case any local jurisdictions around the state need them. None have requested it at this point, Loveday said. FEMA previously...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Fort Worth ISD School Board Gets Earful On Mask Mandate, Then Votes To Join Lawsuit Against Governor Abbott

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two days into the start of the school year the Fort Worth ISD school board once again met to discuss if it can legally require students and teachers to wear masks in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The board called a special meeting on Tuesday, August 17, to address last week’s legal action that reversed the district’s mask mandate. Board members met with attorneys in an executive session and returned to discuss matters. Then around 10:15 p.m. voted to join the lawsuit against Gov. Abbott on the mask mandate ban. The vote was 5-2 with one member...
Bedford, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

HEB ISD Now Considering Temporary Virtual Class Options For K Through 6th Grade Students

BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Almost one week after Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD welcomed students back to the classroom with no virtual options available, the school board is now considering them. At the school board meeting Monday night, August 16, more than a dozen teachers and parents spoke during the open forum. Some were in favor of a temporary virtual classroom option, some against. “We know virtual may not be the best option for everybody, but at least for those who might be able to take advantage of this we can reduce the classroom sizes,” one parent said. “Virtual learning was ineffective, so a compromise would be...
Mansfield, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

‘Hopeful They Do The Right Thing’, Mansfield Mother Pleading WIth Parents To Mask Students

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mansfield ISD starts school on Wednesday without a mask mandate in place. But as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, one mom is pleading with other families to have their children wear masks in the classroom. Michelle Fornal and her 8-year-old daughter Savvy who suffers from brain tumors, and is blind and immune-compromised. (credit: Michelle Fornal) “It’s scary,” said Michelle Fornal, whose 8-year-old daughter Savvy suffers from brain tumors, and is blind and immune-compromised. “I know I’m not the only one with a child that’s vulnerable.” Fornal did online learning with Savvy all last year but said it took a...
Dallas County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

County Pubic School Mask Mandates & The Texas Supreme Court Ruling

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The battle over masks is leading to some confusion for some parents in North Texas this morning — so here’s a breakdown of the facts. On August 15 the Texas Supreme Court sided with Governor Greg Abbott and lifted a stay on his executive order banning mask mandates. The decision effectively blocks mask requirements in Dallas County and in Bexar County — which includes San Antonio — until there a court hearing can be held. The hearing for Bexar County will be held on August 16. The hearing for Dallas County is scheduled to take place next Tuesday, on...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Dallas ISD To Keep Mask Mandate Despite Texas Supreme Court Ruling

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD’s superintendent said Sunday evening that the district will keep its face mask mandate despite a ruling from the Texas Supreme Court on Sunday that blocked Dallas County’s order. The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday issued an emergency stay on a temporary restraining order by Dallas County against Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that bans mask mandates. Sunday’s decision effectively blocked an executive order signed county Judge Clay Jenkins last Wednesday that required masks inside schools and businesses. However, Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said the district will keep its mandate, claiming the order applied to Dallas County and...
Arlington, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

UT Arlington Plans To Limit Classroom Capacity For First 2 Weeks Of Fall Semester

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The University of Texas at Arlington announced Monday, August 16, it will limit the number of students allowed in classrooms when the fall semester begins, due to the COVID-19 surge in North Texas. UTA’s Office of the Provost said in a letter to students, classes can have no more than 50% of normal capacity for the first two weeks. The first day of class is Wednesday, August 25. The plan is for students to attend class remotely some days and in person other days, to keep classroom capacity at 50% of below. “While you ready yourself for a successful semester, we ask that you continue to uphold the best practices for maintaining the health and safety of your fellow Mavericks,” the letter stated. “This includes wearing a mask when indoors, performing a daily health screening and getting vaccinated. If you haven’t received the COVID‑19 vaccine yet, we hope you will consider doing so. We’ve established on-campus vaccination clinics to provide you convenient access to the best defense against the COVID-19 virus.” UTA said it plans to re-evaluate its classroom plan and announce any updates at a later date.  
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Mandatory Masks Not Making A Comeback In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A divided Fort Worth City Council shot down a proposal Tuesday, August 17, to join other cities going against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates. The proposed mask order by the city would not have been citywide. It would have applied to city buildings, all the staff and anyone who visits. But the idea came about too fast and with too much confusion for a majority of city council members to go along with it. They voted 5-4 against it. The proposal came from two new city council members and there were some citizens who had also been...
Mesquite, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Arlington Police Deputy Chief Among 5 Finalists For Next Mesquite Police Chief

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Mesquite announced five finalists for police chief on Monday, August 16. The finalists will participate in panel interviews in Mesquite on August 25 and 26, and the city plans to select one of the finalists as its new police chief by the end of September. Arlington Police Deputy Chief James Lowery, Jr is the only finalist from Texas. Two of the finalists are current police chiefs in New Mexico and California. James Lowery, Jr. – Deputy Chief, City of Arlington (credit: City of Arlington) The finalists are: James Lowery, Jr. – Deputy Chief, City of Arlington, Texas Stewart Steele...
Posted by
CBS DFW

Texas Law Vs. Artist’s Request: COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements Possible At North Texas Concert Venues

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds waiting in line for a concert at Trees in Deep Ellum Saturday night. Despite experts advising people to mask up due to the delta variant, many of the people CBS 11 News spoke to didn’t have on masks and some were not vaccinated. Soon showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be mandatory for most concerts around the country. This week Live Nation, one of the country’s largest concert and ticketing companies, announced they will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for all performers and concertgoers and staff in October. AEG Presents, another...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Dallas City Manager Broadnax’ Office Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ In Police Department Data Loss: ‘There Was No Malice Here’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — “In retrospect, there should have been better communication between me and my leadership team, with the Mayor and City Council and the DA’s Office related to this incident, and we accept full responsibility.” That’s the word from Dallas City Manager, T.C. Broadnax on Monday, August 16 after the announcement last week that about 22 terabytes of data were inadvertently deleted from the Dallas Police Department’s network.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Dallas County Nurse Program Training Hundreds Of Students As Staffing Shortages Continue At Hospitals

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The nursing and staff shortages at local hospitals are keeping schools and training programs in North Texas busy. They say they’re trying to get health care professionals into the line as fast as possible. The recent wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is causing concerns for those tasked with helping the sick. “I’ve had a couple of them say it’s just not going stop because we have the delta variant now and the lambda variant coming up from Peru and they say when is it going to stop?” Dr. Juanita Flint, vice provost of the School of Health Sciences...

