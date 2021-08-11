LIST: North Texas School Districts Requiring Face Masks

(CBSDFW.COM) – As students begin to return to school, there are districts that are implementing face mask requirements as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge due to the delta variant.

Below is a list of school districts with mask mandates. This list will be continually updated.

DALLAS COUNTY (Note: As of Aug. 11, 2021, Dallas County school districts are required to have mask mandates in accordance to an executive order signed by Judge Clay Jenkins)

Dallas ISD

Garland ISD

DeSoto ISD

Lancaster ISD

Cedar Hill ISD

Duncanville ISD

Grand Prairie ISD

Richardson ISD

Mesquite ISD

Irving ISD

Harmony Public Schools In Dallas County

All Schools Within Catholic Diocese Of Dallas

TARRANT COUNTY

Everman ISD

Crowley ISD