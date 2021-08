Alvarado earned the save against the Nationals on Tuesday after tossing a perfect inning with a pair of strikeouts. The left-hander turned in an effective outing, sending Tres Barrera and Riley Adams down on strikes while protecting a one-run lead. The Phillies have had their share of ninth-inning woes this season, and despite Alvarado's sharp performance Tuesday, the recently acquired Ian Kennedy is expected to get the bulk of the save opportunities moving forward. On the year, Alvarado has compiled a 4.58 ERA and 1.70 WHIP with four saves.