Work together and put this virus and its variant out of business

By MIKE PROBST Editor, Publisher
Rockport Pilot
 7 days ago

Hold on. Here we go again. The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is spiking across the country. From all reports I’ve heard, the Delta spike is steeper than with the “original” COVID-19 last year, and it’s projected to fizzle out just as quickly as it rose. The bad thing...

Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
ScienceWashington Post

What Will It Take to Stop the Delta Virus Variant

A more powerful driver of Covid-19 outbreaks than any strain of the coronavirus encountered so far, the delta variant is testing the limits of public health defenses globally. The good news is that in most cases, the effectiveness of vaccines at protecting against severe disease is maintained; the vast majority of infections are occurring in unvaccinated people. But vaccines alone don’t provide a fail-safe shield. Increasingly, public health specialists stress that countering delta will require multiple strategies.
IndustryCNN

Southwest Airlines warns Delta variant is hurting its business

New York (CNN Business) — The Delta variant of Covid-19 is weighing on Southwest Airlines' bottom line. The carrier said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that customers this month have been booking fewer flights and are increasingly canceling the trips they've already booked. That prompted Southwest to lower its operating revenue estimates for the month to 15% to 20% below what it took in in August 2019. Previous estimates called for a 12% to 17% decline from two years ago.
Louisa, VACentral Virginian

New virus variant is a test for Louisa area

With the Delta variant bringing a rise in coronavirus infections in the region and across the country, the Virginia Department of Health issued a fresh call for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Dr. Denise Bonds, who heads the Blue Ridge Health District, said what is new about the...
Public HealthLongview Daily News

Letter: Virus variants remain a concern

Exciting to see our economy bouncing back and wages rising. ("US hiring surges in July, but the variant is the wild card" by Paul Wiseman in The Daily News on Aug. 6.) The question of the variant remains. Hope comes if the vaccination increase continues and mask wearing expands where needed. The problem of variants will remain, however, as long as billions of people in our world have no access to vaccinations. President Biden has taken the lead and promised 500 million doses to low- and middle-income countries, but more is needed. Each of us can do our part, thanking the President (202-456-1111) for efforts so far and asking him to lead the way to create enough vaccine doses for all, ultimately winning the battle globally and protecting us locally. Otherwise, the variants will continue to become more numerous and deadly, bringing new outbreaks to our shores, blocking recovery.
Graham County, AZEastern Arizona Courier

In My View: The Delta variant is the new virus in town

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has had a learning curve like a roller coaster. There hasn’t been a how-to book. Googling finds lots of bad information. Politicians try to divide us. Some social media posts are bizarre. Meanwhile, scientists and researchers are continually discovering new and sometimes conflicting information on how the virus works.
Public HealthSeattle Times

‘Goldilocks virus’: Delta vanquishes all variant rivals as scientists race to understand its tricks

The variant battle in the United States is over. Delta won. Since late last year, the country has been overrun by a succession of coronavirus variants, each with its own suite of mutations conferring slightly different viral traits. For much of this year, the alpha variant – officially known as B.1.1.7 and first seen in the United Kingdom – looked like the clear winner, accounting for the majority of cases by April. In second place was iota, B.1.526, first seen in New York City. A few others made the rogue’s gallery of variants: gamma, beta, epsilon.
Berks County, PAReading Eagle

Letter: Masks are crucial tools as virus variant strikes

The political cartoon in the Aug. 2 appears to suggest that guidance on masking from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the pandemic has been haphazard or random. It risks providing reinforcement to readers who would rather not follow the latest CDC guidance. It is true that the...
Agricultureagfax.com

Autonomous Ag Drones Work Together – DTN

A heavy downpour would be a disaster for most field days. But, the muddy mess was the perfect opportunity for Michael Ott, CEO of Rantizo, to show off how a new system of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) works together to spray pesticides and seed crops. “If you needed to spray...
EnvironmentU.S. Department of State

The Climate Crisis: Working Together for Future Generations

Bold action to tackle the climate crisis is more urgent than ever. The record-breaking heat, floods, storms, drought, and wildfires devastating communities around the world underscore the grave risks we already face. Through our actions at home and our leadership abroad, the United States is doing its part to build a zero-carbon future that creates good jobs and ensures a healthy, livable planet for generations to come.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Coronavirus cases are rising and so is confusion. Vaccinated people get infected less…but can still get infected. Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of hospitalizations, yet so many are still somehow so hesitant. Concerned that this is getting out of control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered questions for Bhekisisa and Newzroom Afrika's new collaborative segment Health Hub. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthAdWeek

Fox News Issues Update on Company’s Coronavirus Protocols

Fox News Media has issued a company-wide memo with updates on its coronavirus protocols in light of the delta variant and increasing number of cases across the U.S. The company is now asking all staffers to upload their vaccination status into its finance and HR system, Workday. The network says this is being done “for space planning and contact tracing purposes in conjunction with DCD/state city health and safety guidelines.”
Los Angeles, CAYubaNet

The COVID-19 vaccine gives your body an instruction manual to fight the virus. Check out how it works! (VIDEO)

Los Angeles, August 4, 2021 — The videos, along with an animated video explaining how the COVID-19 vaccine works in the human body, are part of a new Cedars-Sinai health education campaign that addresses vaccine hesitancy through education, awareness and promotion of access to COVID-19 vaccines. The Doses of Hope campaign–including videos, social media messages, digital assets and community toolkits–aims to promote COVID-19 vaccination in communities that currently have low vaccination rates, including the Black and Latino communities in Los Angeles.
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Variant puts area in riskier territory

Most of northeast Indiana's counties qualify for the high or substantial level of COVID-19 transmission – levels at which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends mask-wearing indoors for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Allen County – as well as Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wabash and Whitley counties...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
EconomyPosted by
Outsider.com

