Dogs to the rescue, as canine lifeguards save struggling swimmers on Italian beach

It was a bright and sunny day in Manhattan Beach, California. The perfect beach day in 11-year-old Trey Lyter’s eyes. After a grueling school year summer had finally come. Trey demanded his family go to the beach. Everyone agreed, except Trey’s twin brother Jesse. Jesse demanded to stay inside and play video games all day. But big brother Bryce insisted Jesse to go to the beach. On the way down they stopped at Becker’s Bakery and Deli to get some sandwiches and maybe even a surfboard cookie or two. As Trey and his family began to depart from Becker’s, he saw the sparkling blue Pacific Ocean. It looked like glass out there. He thought about how fun it would be to surf and look for sandcrabs in the waves. He also saw a piece of tangled plastic. He thought to himself, someone else will get that, and walked on. As the Lyters were looking for a spot on the crowded beach, Trey spotted a sailboat in the distance. The sail was blowing in the crisp, cool gentle breeze.