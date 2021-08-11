Cancel
Animals

Dogs to the rescue, as canine lifeguards save struggling swimmers on Italian beach

News Channel Nebraska
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny budding lifeguards might want to work on their doggy paddle this holiday season, after a group of 14 people struggling in high wind and waves at sea were rescued with the help of Italy's lifeguard dogs. The animals helped to rescue bathers who got into difficulty around 330 feet...

