My wife was down to Lido bch a couple weeks ago and was pretty bad. Sarasota is still having problems. It seems like the bloom(s) is slowly moving south and the other to the the north up along pinellas county beaches, esp the northern half still. Bay looks to be cleaning up as is lower tampa bay. If trend continues you should be ok. might not be any fish alive to catch, but beaches should be cleaner in a couple weeks than today. Someone who actually lives and fishes there might be of more help.