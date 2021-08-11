Cancel
Texas State

Governor takes action to mitigate rise in COVID cases

Rockport Pilot
 7 days ago

Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday, Aug. 9 a series of actions the State of Texas is taking to mitigate the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will be utilizing staffing agencies to provide medical personnel from out-of-state to Texas health care facilities to assist in COVID-19 operations. The Governor has also sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures, for which a delay will not result in loss of life or the deterioration of a patient’s condition, in order to increase hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.

www.rockportpilot.com

