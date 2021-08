More than half of young Islamic finance customers would adopt Islamic banking if it were more accessible, according to a report from Mambu, a cloud banking platform. The report illustrates the growing appeal of Islamic finance services around the world, as over half (53%) of young Muslims said they would choose Islamic banking. According to Mambu’s research, 74% of young Muslims said they want banks to make investments that align with their religious beliefs, while 75% want them to make investments that ‘do good in the world’. More specifically, almost two thirds (62%) were opposed to their bank lending to tobacco companies, and 69% would rather their banks not lend to gambling institutions.