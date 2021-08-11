Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pistons re-sign Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson, Rodney McGruder

FOX Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have re-signed guards Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson and Rodney McGruder. The team announced the deals Wednesday, adding depth on their young roster that features No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. Detroit acquired Joseph after sending guard Delon Wright to Sacramento in March and he...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Delon Wright
Person
Cory Joseph
Person
Rodney Mcgruder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Ap#The Detroit Pistons#The Los Angeles Clippers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Pistons Sign Second-Round Pick Isaiah Livers

The Pistons have officially signed former Michigan forward Isaiah Livers, according to NBA.com’s transactions log. While terms of the deal aren’t yet known, Detroit had been operating under the cap, giving the team the ability to offer Livers a three- or four-year deal that starts above the rookie minimum. The...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Pistons re-sign Saben Lee to three-year deal

After a promising rookie season, Saben Lee will sign a three-year contract to stay with the Pistons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The 22-year-old guard was part of a strong rookie class that Detroit put together last season. Selected with the 38th pick, he was acquired from the Jazz in a draft-night trade. He earned a spot in the Pistons’ rotation and averaged 5.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 48 games.
NBACBS Sports

Rodney McGruder: Let go by Detroit

McGruder was waived by the Pistons on Friday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. The 30-year-old wing will be let go by the rebuilding Pistons, who would have had to pay his $5 million-plus salary if he was on the roster after Aug. 15. He's struggled to find traction lately, averaging just 14.8 minutes per game across the past two seasons between the Clippers and Pistons. Wherever he lands, he's doubtful to be relevant in fantasy.
NBADetroit Bad Boys

Why I Like the Cory Joseph Signing

Looking through pistons twitter on the first day of free agency was chaos...pure, beautiful chaos. Was DeMar DeRozan coming to Detroit? Nerlens Noel? Well, almost...kinda. The Pistons instead landed the likes of Kelly Olynyk, Trey Lyles, and Cory Joseph. Troy Weaver sure does love himself some Canadian hoopers. The Lyles signing confused me to be honest. He is a great shooting addition to the team, but it's going to take away much needed playing time and development from younger players like Sekou Doumbouya, Isaiah Livers, and Luka Garza. Olynyk, in my opinion, is a great signing in terms of the fit but the money and length seems a bit too much (I have a feeling Troy will send him somewhere else like he did Plumlee). My dark horse favorite signing, however, was Cory Joseph for a 2 year $10 million deal.
NBARealGM

Pistons Sign Jamorko Pickett

The Detroit Pistons have signed rookie Jamorko Pickett to a training camp contract. Pickett signed a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract. This deal should eventually result in Pickett joining the Pistons G-League team, the Motor City Cruise. Pickett averaged 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds in 2020-21 as a senior at Georgetown....
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: Grading the Trey Lyles signing

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) looks for an open lane to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Trey Lyles (41). Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports. The Detroit Pistons have reportedly signed forward Trey Lyles to a two-year, $5 million contract, per Yahoo Sports. Lyles had previously spent...
NBAHoopsHype

Rodney McGruder Free Agency

Paul Garcia: After waiving Rodney McGruder, the Detroit Pistons have re-signed him. James Edwards III: The Detroit Pistons have waived Rodney McGruder, per sources. James Edwards III: It’s very likely that Dedmon and McGruder are waived and stretched by the #Pistons, per sources. I believe @Vincent Goodwill was first on Dedmon.
NBAwhtc.com

Jackson signs new deal to stay with Pistons

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Guard Frank Jackson is returning to the Detroit Pistons. The Detroit Free Press reports Jackson has agreed to a two-year contract. He joined the Pistons on a two-way deal last December.
NBApistonpowered.com

Detroit Pistons: What the Pistons’ offseason means for Josh Jackson

The Detroit Pistons have made a number of offseason moves that could have some effect on the future of Josh Jackson in Detroit. The Pistons drafted future superstar Cade Cunningham, which should help everyone including Jackson. They also signed free agent Kelly Olynyk, who will add some of the outside...
NBAkslsports.com

Report: Former Lone Peak Star Jackson Stays With Pistons

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former Lone Peak High School guard Frank Jackson has signed a two-year contract to remain with the Detroit Pistons according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Jackson was originally drafted by the Charlotte Hornets but was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans on draft night. After a...
NBAHoopsHype

Cory Joseph Free Agency

Chris Haynes: Source: Cory Joseph has a player option. Rod Beard: The #Pistons waived Cory Joseph, but that was mainly to get off the additional $10.2M in his guarantee. I guess there is a world where he comes back for a smaller number, which would be a win because they need at least a couple of vets.
NBAchatsports.com

Frank Jackson returning to Pistons on two-year deal

Frank Jackson will return to the Detroit Pistons on a two-year deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Jackson was one of three restricted free agents the Pistons were reportedly interested in re-signing. Previously Saben Lee signed a three-year deal to return to Detroit. Hamidou Diallo is now the only unsigned restricted free agent.
NBAKCRG.com

Report: Garza signs two-way deal with Pistons

DETROIT, Mich. (KCRG) - Luka Garza took the next step toward appearing on the court as a Detroit Piston, according to a report. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Garza signed a two-way contract with the Pistons on Monday. This type of contract means Garza could appear for both the Pistons and their developmental G-League team, the Motor City Cruise. Typically, a player spends most of the season on the developmental roster.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 3 roster battles to watch this offseason

The Detroit Pistons finished Summer League on a high note and are now ready for the offseason grind. The roster is more or less set, though we still don’t know the fate of restricted free agent Hamidou Diallo, who could still re-sign with the Pistons. There are a few roster...
NBAFOX Sports

Garza impressive as Pistons hold off Magic 79-78

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Luka Garza had 21 points and 15 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons held on to beat the Orlando Magic 79-78 on Monday night in the NBA Summer League. Top draft pick Cade Cunningham did not play for Detroit, and neither did Orlando's Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 overall pick.
NBAkscj.com

GARZA SIGNS WITH NBA’S PISTONS

Former Iowa Hawkeye star Luka Garza will be playing professional basketball for the Detroit Pistons organization. The John Wooden Player of the Year signed a two-way contract with the N-B-A team Monday. Garza scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the Pistons’ 79-78 win over the Orlando Magic last...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy