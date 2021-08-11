Racism at Tesla Might Explain Why Their “Autopilot” Crashes So Often
Racism is a well-documented problem in this company run by a white man from South Africa who grew up wealthy due to apartheid:. An ex-Tesla employee who worked at the Fremont factory for about two years said in a sworn declaration in the Vaughn case that he had heard the “N-word” used at least 100 times by co-workers and that Black and White employees alike referred to the factory as “the plantation” or “slaveship.”securityboulevard.com
Comments / 0