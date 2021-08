Ever since Olympic hopeful Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for THC, support and encouragement have come from all over. Most recently, Rihanna decided to pop into Richardson’s Instagram comments and take a little shot at the Olympics. For those who remember, Richardson took the gold at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the women’s 100m. After a positive drug test for THC, a banned substance in track and field, Richardson’s Olympic dreams were dashed aside.