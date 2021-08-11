Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jacinto, CA

Final Olympic medal count includes local winners

By JP Raineri
Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is being said in the sports world that if U.S. women were their own country, they would be top-5 in the overall Tokyo Olympics medal count. Of the 113 overall medals Team USA won in Tokyo, 66 were won entirely by women. That list includes San Jacinto’s Sarah Robles, who lifted her way to the bronze medal at the Olympics in Tokyo, making history in the process. Robles, who also won a bronze medal in Rio in 2016, became the first American woman ever to win multiple Olympic weightlifting medals.

myvalleynews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murrieta, CA
City
San Jacinto, CA
Local
California Sports
San Jacinto, CA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Robles
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
April Ross
Person
Jennifer Valente
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Alix Klineman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Summer Olympics#American#Team Usa#Usa Basketball#Title Ix#The U S Men#Usopc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
Related
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric says it has begun shutting off power to about 51,000 customers in 18 Northern California counties to prevent wildfires. The utility announced Tuesday evening that it has begun enacting the shutoffs as a precaution to prevent gusting winds from damaging power lines and sparking blazes in a tinder-dry region that already is struggling with a series of wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...

Comments / 1

Community Policy