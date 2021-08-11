Final Olympic medal count includes local winners

It is being said in the sports world that if U.S. women were their own country, they would be top-5 in the overall Tokyo Olympics medal count. Of the 113 overall medals Team USA won in Tokyo, 66 were won entirely by women. That list includes San Jacinto’s Sarah Robles, who lifted her way to the bronze medal at the Olympics in Tokyo, making history in the process. Robles, who also won a bronze medal in Rio in 2016, became the first American woman ever to win multiple Olympic weightlifting medals.