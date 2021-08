Most of you know me already, but I thought I’d reintroduce myself to the community, as I am one of the new town councilors. I am Linda Jung and I represent Ward 2 for the Town of Whitehall. I have lived here as a resident for 33 years. But my family history goes back further than that – my grandparents lived here most of their lives as well. I have always loved this town. When my husband and I had a chance to come back and raise our two children here, we did not hesitate. We have not regretted a moment of living in this town.