Regions chief economist: Inflation likely not temporary, could continue into 2022

Despite only a moderate increase in inflation in the previous month, one of the state’s prominent economists foresees a continuation of elevated prices heading into 2022. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported a 5.4% rise in consumer prices in July compared to a year earlier. The consumer price index (CPI) rose .5% from June to July, which marked a more gradual increase than its nearly 1% rise from May to June. It was still higher than the average .2% rate from 2000 to 2019.